Apple might bring 48MP camera sensors to vanilla iPhone 15 models: Report

Photo: Bloomberg

Though the vanilla iPhone 14 variant was a disappointment for some as it arrived with the same old 12MP cameras, it seems like Apple will rectify this with the phone's successor.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the vanilla iPhone 15 will get 48MP 3-stacked sensors in their main cameras, suggests a report by Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research.

This will give the vanilla phones better-zooming capabilities, though they still won't be a match for the Pros as telephoto lenses will remain exclusive to the pricier models, as will the LiDAR sensor.

In fact, in addition to the 3x tele lens, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to have a 6x periscope lens. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will just be upgraded to the existing A16 CPUs, while the new Pros should receive an upgrade to 3nm Apple A17 chipsets, reported GSM Arena.

To comply with the impending change in EU regulations all four models are expected to have USB-C ports.

Meanwhile, the expected differences will be titanium cases for the Pro models (instead of stainless steel), which may also come with a switch to virtual volume and power buttons, as per GSM Arena.