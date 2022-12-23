Apple temporarily pulls option to upgrade to new HomeKit architecture

Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple has temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new HomeKit architecture on its devices.

The statement came after several users reported issues and problems with the Home app after the upgrade was installed in devices running iOS 16.2, reports MacRumors.

The ability to upgrade to a new Home app architecture is one of the key features in iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1, with the tech giant claiming that the upgrade offers "improved performance and reliability."

Issues reported by users include HomeKit devices stuck showing "updating" or "configuring" status, devices going missing entirely, invitations to share the Home with other users failing, HomeKit Secure video recording not working, and much more, the report said.

However, now, the company has confirmed in a support page, "We temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new Home architecture. The option to upgrade will return soon. If you have already upgraded, you are unaffected by this change."

Meanwhile, last week, the tech giant had fixed a zero-day security vulnerability that was actively exploited on most iPhones, in its latest iOS software update.

--IANS

