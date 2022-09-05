Daiwa unveils new 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV powered by webOS in India
Homegrown consumer electronics brand Daiwa on Monday launched a new 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV -- D65U1WOS -- powered by webOS TV for Indian consumers.
Priced at Rs 56,999, the newly launched smart TV, which comes with 12 months of warranty and 12 months additional warranty on the panel, is available across leading retail stores in India.
"Our smart TVs powered by webOS TVs are designed and engineered for the new-age audience, with the best picture quality, new functionalities, and an operating system that meets their content requirements," Arjun Bajaj, CEO of Daiwa TV, said in a statement.
"We are very excited to introduce the new 65-inch smart TV. In fact, our inventory is fully booked from dealers even before it hits the market, demonstrating the high demand for larger screens and the brand reputation we have," Bajaj added.
The TV is supported by the ADS panel, which improves colour reproduction, high colour accuracy and wide viewing angle. It supports 4K upscaling and Quantum Luminit+ Technology with 1.07 billion colours.
With its 20W Surround Sound Box speakers and Dolby Audio sound technology, the company said the new TV provides an immersive sound experience and superior picture quality. Furthermore, it supports multi-HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG (hybrid log-gamma).
The TV features dual-band Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0 and a Magic Remote featuring Universal Control of all the connected devices such as set-top box, soundbars, etc.
