Dynamic Island feature may arrive on all iPhone 15 models: Report
Tech giant Apple will reportedly expand its Dynamic Island feature to all the iPhone 15 models, most likely to be released next year.
Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped area surrounding the Face ID sensors and front camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max.
"Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can't support it," according to display industry analyst Ross Young.
The feature can display system alerts for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID authentication prompt, and it will also work with Live Activities in third-party apps when iOS 16.1 is released later this year, reports MacRumors.
A recent report said that some app developers had created games around the new design on the home screen.
App developer Kriss Smolka has created a Pong-style game called 'Hit the Island'. It challenges the user to bounce a ball between the paddle and the Dynamic Island to earn points.
Meanwhile, Christian Selig, the developer of the Apollo app for Reddit, has added the fun option to keep a pixelated pet on the Dynamic Island when using the app.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
