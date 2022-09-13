Google drops Pixelbook laptop plan as part of cost-cutting measures
Topics Google | Google Pixelbook
Google is leaving the laptop market, and has reportedly cancelled its next pixelbook and shifted the team to other verticals.
According to The Verge, the laptop was expected to debut next year but the project "was cut as part of recent cost-cutting measures" at Google.
"Members of the team have been transferred elsewhere inside the company, the report said.
The Pixelbook Go will be the last of Google's laptops. Google's hardware offerings currently have Pixel series of phones.
Google is likely planning a Pixel foldable smartphone and a new Android Pro tablet.
The company has also announced a Pixel Watch that is likely to arrive along with Pixel 7 series smartphones during its launch event on October 6.
The tech giant first teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at its I/O developer conference in May.
Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced to slow down hiring and cut some projects across the company.
"In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas," Pichai said in July.
The Pixelbook team and the Pixelbook have been the "casualties of that consolidation and redeployment".
"Google doesn't share future product plans or personnel information; however, we are committed to building and supporting a portfolio of Google products that are innovative and helpful for our users," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onGOOGLEGOOGLE PIXELBOOKTECHNOLOGYNEWS