Google enables Matter on Home, Nest, and Android devices: Details here

Matter

Google on Friday enabled Matter on its Google Home app for Android, Nest devices, and Android devices. It essentially means Matter-certified smart devices such as Internet-of-Things (IoT) products from Google and other brands would now work with Google Nest and Android devices. Matter-enabled devices from Google will be available for purchase starting December 2022, said the company in a blogpost.

Matter is a universal connectivity standard that brings interoperability to the smart home and IoT devices. With Matter enabled, Google Home app would now allow setting up and customising smart home devices from Google and other brands.

To control smart home devices with Google Home, users will need a Google Home or Nest device that can double up as a hub for Matter. These devices include the original Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (1st and 2nd gen), Nest Hub Max, and the new Nest Wifi Pro.

Matter-enabled devices can connect to the home network over Wi-Fi and Thread. Wi-Fi enables Matter devices to interact over a high-bandwidth local network and allows smart home devices to communicate with the cloud. Thread provides an energy efficient and highly reliable mesh network within the home. Google has also updated Nest Wifi Pro, Nest Hub Max and the Nest Hub (2nd gen) to work as Thread border routers. Besides, it has added support for fast pairing on Android devices.

Google said it would enable more Google devices with Matter and bring iOS support to the Google Home app in 2023.