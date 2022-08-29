Google launches Meet's new feature; users can now mute, unmute easily
Topics Google Meet | Google | Google Assistant
Tech giant Google has announced that Meet users will soon be able to unmute themselves by holding down the spacebar and to mute themselves again by releasing it.
The company said that will make it easier for users to participate in their meetings by quickly unmuting to say something.
"This feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings," the company said in a blogpost.
The company said it changed how the "Hey Google" voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices.
With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting, the company said.
Google has also launched a new feature that allows you to create high-performance custom functions that support built-in Sheets formula constructs.
The company said users can now use visitor sharing to allow non-Google users to upload content or create files within shared drives owned by organisations and users on Google Workspace.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onGOOGLE MEETGOOGLEGOOGLE ASSISTANTTECHNOLOGYNEWS