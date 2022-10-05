Google Pixel 7 series pre-order, with launch offers, begins from October 6

Google Pixel porfolio

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will be available for pre-order in India on October 6, the same day as the global launch event. The smartphones will be available for pre-order on Flipkart from 8:15 pm (IST). On the pre-orders, Google is offering the Pixel Buds A-Series and the Fitbit Inspire2 at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively. It will be a limited-period offer that can be availed through coupons enabled only after the delivery of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, according to Pixel 7 series listing page on Flipkart. Besides, Flipkart is offering priority delivery on the pre-orders.

The Pixel 7 series will be unveiled at the 'Made by Google' hardware launch event, which is scheduled for October 6. The event’s live stream will be available on Google’s official YouTube channel starting 9:30 pm (IST). Besides the Pixel 7 series, the event will also see the launch of Google's maiden smartphone -- the Pixel Watch. Both the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch were announced at Google's developer conference earlier this year. Last week, Google had released videos detailing the design aspect of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch.

Pixel 7 series: What to expect

Google has confirmed that its second-generation Tensor chip, which it developed in partnership with Samsung, will power the Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to come with new front-facing camera sensors capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos. Other expected features include a triple-camera-system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, Android 13, and screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the design, the Pixel 7 series is expected to be identical to the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 7 is expected to have an aluminium frame and glass back cover. The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to have a steel frame and glass back. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would sport a dual-camera and triple-camera system, respectively. The Pixel 7 is expected to come in lemongrass, snow and obsidian colours, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro would be available in hazel, snow and obsidian colours. Pixel Watch: What to expect Besides the Pixel 7 series, Google will unveil its maiden smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. It would sport a circular domed design and feature a tactile crown and side button. The watch is expected to be made of recycled stainless steel. The company has not confirmed the availability of the smartwatch in India. The Pixel Watch is expected to come with detachable straps, which would be available in lemongrass, snow, obsidian and grey colours. The smartwatch is expected to come in matte black colour, but only in select countries. The smartwatch would feature WearOS 3 with Fitbit's health-and-fitness features integrated, and customisable watch faces.