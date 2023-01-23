HP launches creator-focused Envy x360 15 series laptops in India: Details
Topics HP | Hewlett Packard | Laptops
American tech firm HP on Monday announced the launch of the Envy x360 15 series laptops in India. The laptops in the Envy X360 15 line-up are available at a starting price of Rs 82,999. "HP's new Envy x360 15 portfolio enables content creators to express themselves through best-in-class display and smart, high-performance productivity features that liberate creativity and expression," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.
HP Envy x360 15 laptops: Specifications
Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processor with integrated Iris Xe Graphics, the laptops sport 15.6-inch OLED touch displays with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour calibration. The screen is said to have an improved latency and greater sensitivity allowing a smoother transition between colours. Besides, there is an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio for enlarged display and lesser scrolling.
The laptop line-up has fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 along with HP fast charge feature for quick power backup. Equipped with a convertible design for flexibility, the laptops boast a 5-megapixel camera with IR face recognition login technology.
Among other features, the Envy x360 15 laptops offer an auto frame setting for enhanced video calling, a physical camera shutter for privacy, up to 10 hours of battery life, emoji keyboard, and Bang and Olufsen audio support for a high-quality sound experience.
The devices come with HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen with a magnetic connection for effortless touch-based accessibility.
The HP Envy x360 15 (ew0037tu – 12th Gen i5/8GB/512GB/FHD 250 nits) is available at a starting price of Rs 82,999.
The HP Envy x360 15 (ew0040tu – 12th Gen i5/16GB/512GB/FHD 250 nits) is available at a starting price of Rs 86,999.
The HP Envy x360 15 (ew0043tu – 12th Gen i5/16GB/512GB/OLED) is available at a starting price of Rs 94,999.
The HP Envy x360 15 (ew0048tu – 12th Gen i7/16GB/1TB/OLED) is available at a starting price of Rs 114,999.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel