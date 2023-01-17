In Galaxy S23 series run-up, Samsung unveils 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor

ISOCELL HP2 image sensor

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday introduced a new 200-megapixel image sensor, the ISOCELL HP2. The ISOCELL HP2 image sensor has entered mass production and it is likely to debut in the Galaxy S23 series, which is slated for launch on February 1. “The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 harnesses Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor technologies and know-how at the cutting edge for epic details. Our leadership comes from innovative pixel technologies that allow our sensors to go beyond the number and size of pixels. We will continue to open new horizons and solidify our presence in the expanding ultra-high-resolution sensor market,” said JoonSeo Yim, Executive Vice President, Sensor Business Team, Samsung Electronics. The ISOCELL HP2 image sensor has 200-million 0.6-micrometer pixels in a 1/1.3-inch optical format, a sensor size similar to 108MP main smartphone cameras. It essentially means the sensor has the same footprint of a 108MP image sensors but higher megapixel counts. It would allow smartphone makers to add higher resolution camera sensors in their premium smartphones without larger camera bumps. Samsung said the sensor uses its tetra pixel binning technology to improve performance in low light conditions. According to the company, the sensor modifies either in to a 1.2-micrometer 50MP by binding four adjacent pixels or 2.4-micrometer 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighbouring pixels in low-light conditions. For recording 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2-micrometer 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene. While filming 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps), a wide field-of-view along with bigger pixel size can produce sharp cinematic videos, said the company in a statement. "For superb HDR performance, Samsung is introducing the DSG feature for the first time in 50MP mode which applies two separate conversion values to the analog signal received at the pixel level," said the company. In addition, there is Smart-ISO Pro, an HDR solution that merges different levels of ISO readouts from a single exposure – allows the camera to take 12.5MP images and 4K at 60fps video in HDR.

