iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone to launch in India on February 16: Details here
Topics iQOO | smartphones | BS Web Reports
Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is gearing up to launch the Neo 7 5G smartphone in India on February 16. The company on Monday announced on Twitter that it has partnered with the e-commerce platform Amazon India for the sale of smartphone.
"We heard you and we’ve got BIG NEWS! The #iQOONeo7 is set to launch on Feb 16th only on @amazonIN. Don’t forget to save the date to be among the first to own it," iQOO India tweeted confirming the launch of the upcoming smartphone.
iQOO Neo 7 5G: What to expect
Launched in China last year, the iQOO Neo 7 5G’s India-bound version is expected to be similar to the iQOO Neo 7 SE. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor paired with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. It would sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It is likely to have a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it would feature a 16MP camera sensor.
The smartphone is likely to be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. It would be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 120W fast wired charging. Other expected features include fingerprint scanner under the screen, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, in-built GPS, dual SIM and USB-C port. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 13 operating system.
