Jio most consistent, Airtel best 4G network for gaming in India: Report

While Reliance Jio provides the most consistent 4G services in India with the highest coverage, Airtel gives a better experience in gaming, video streaming and download speed, a new report showed. Vi has the best upload speed experience.

"It's very clear that a two-horse race exists between Airtel and Jio when it comes to the mobile network experience in India," the "Mobile Network Experience Report" released by mobile analytics company Opensignal said.

It studied four leading mobile network operators in India, Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi, over 90 days from June 1 to August 29.

Jio provided the most consistent experience to its users. It also recorded the widest geographical coverage in India.

"Jio wins the Excellent Consistent Quality award, with a score of 62.6 per cent," the report said.

In the report, consistent quality quantifies how often users' network experience was sufficient to support common applications' requirements.

"Jio also wins the 4G Coverage Experience award, as Jio users connected to 4G in the largest proportion of locations visited by Indian users, 95 of 100 locations," it said.

For gamers, Airtel emerged as the best 4G network.

"Our Airtel users had the best experience when playing multiplayer mobile games over cellular connections," the report added.

In the download speed, Airtel had the fastest speed of 13.6 Mbps.

"Our users on Airtel clocked the fastest overall mobile download speeds in India, 13.6 Mbps on average, which were 0.3-0.6 Mbps faster than the speeds users saw on Vi and Jio and 10.6 Mbps faster than on last-placed BSNL," the report added.

On the upload speed, however, Vi 4G network emerged as the top player with an average speed of 4.7 Mbps. The upload speed of BSNL lagged significantly behind with 1.1 Mbps.