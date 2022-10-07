Motorola Moto e32 with 6.5-inch HD IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched

Motorola Moto e32

Motorola on Friday launched in India the Moto e32 smartphone at Rs 10,499. The smartphone is available with launch offers on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is offering a discount of 10 per cent on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Besides, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 2,549, which includes Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and Rs 549 discount on annual Zee5 membership.

Motorola Moto e32: Specifications

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor, the Moto e32 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back, paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor for face unlock, selfies and video calls. Camera features include night vision, pro mode, and dual capture. The phone is IP52 rated for splash and dust protection. It comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage configuration. There is a microSD card slot for storage expandable (up to 1TB). The smartphone boots Android 12 operating system. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 10W wired charging.

Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port. The smartphone boots Android 12 operating system. It would get security updates for two years, according to Motorola. The phone is 2G, 3G, and 4G compatible. It supports gestures like three-finger screenshot or fast flashlight by chopping down twice. Besides, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, and proximity sensor.