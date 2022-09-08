Motorola New Edge Series Launch: Live streaming, time, price and specs

Image used for representation purpose only

Motorola India will be launching two new smartphones this week. The organization had earlier tweeted about the launch event of a new Edge series smartphone on September 8, Thursday, but the tweet has been removed now and it is unclear whether the event is postponed or if there is any surprise element.

According to the speculations, there might be two launch events this week - on September 8 and September 10. Renowned tipsters and the official Twitter handle of Motorola have also hinted at the launch on September 10 at 1 pm by Rohan Joshi, Rajeev Makhani and Mallika Dua at 'The Zero Hour' event on Flipkart's Big billion day's sale.

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto Edge 30 Ultra- a flagship-like device with powerful specifications, a robust camera and superb performance on September 10, which was tipped to launch on September 8, Thursday.

Yet, there is ambiguity around the launch dates of the device. Abhishek Yadav, a lead tipster shared a post of the smartphone that resembles the Moto Edge 30 Fusion instead of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. Even though Moto Edge 30 Fusion is premium, but it is not a flagship or flagship-like device.

Motorola New Edge Series Launch: Key highlights

1. Motorola tweeted about the New Edge Series launch in the third week of August.

2. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was originally supposed to launch on September 8, Thursday

3. New tweets by the official Twitter handle of Motorola India suggest that the device will launch on August 10, Saturday

4. According to the reports, Motorola might launch two new phones in the Edge 30 series this week.

Motorola New Edge Series Launch: Specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch OLED full HD+ display for the best visuals. It will come powered by a 4400mAh battery, Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor, with 68W fast charging. Moreover, it will have a front camera with a 32MP sensor and a 50MP triple-rear camera module for the experience.

Motorola New Edge Series Launch: Price of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will be available in blue and black colours and is expected to be priced at Rs 49,999 in India.

Motorola New Edge Series Launch: Specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra boasts a 68-inch OLED display for premium visuals. The device will have Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, along with 125W fast charging for lightning-fast performance. It is expected to have a 200MP triple-rear camera and a 60MP front camera for the best pictures and videos.

Motorola New Edge Series Launch: Price of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (Expected)

The new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be available in black and white colour variants. The expected price of the product in India is Rs 69,999 for the 5G model.

Motorola New Edge Series Launch: When and where to watch the live stream?

The Motorola New Edge Series launch will be available on Flipkart live on Saturday, September 10 at 1 PM (IST). The event is associated with the Big Billions day on Flipkart.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)