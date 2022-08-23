Netflix ramps up hiring for Cloud gaming services, plans to launch 50 games
Streaming giant Netflix has ramped up its dream to make it big in Cloud gaming, as the company hunts for professionals to take on Cloud gaming services like Sony PlayStation Now, Google Stadia, Apple Arcade and Amazon Luna.
According to Protocol, the streaming service is looking for a security product manager with experience handling "cloud gaming challenges", a rendering engineer who can support Netflix's "cloud gaming service", and other related positions.
Netflix recently launched mobile games like "Into the Breach" and "Before Your Eyes", among others.
However, less than 1 per cent of its subscribers are playing its mobile games.
Netflix plans to launch at least 50 gaming titles by the end of the year.
App analytics company Apptopia estimated an average of 1.7 million people are engaging with the games daily, which is less than 1 per cent of Netflix's over 221 million subscribers.
Netflix's "Stranger Things"-themed games in particular have done well.
While its mobile games are not very popular, a cloud gaming service may get more eyeballs, especially from young gamers.
"Cloud gaming makes a lot of sense for Netflix. Not only would it allow the company to bring its games to the TV screen without having to rely on game consoles alone, the cloud is also an environment Netflix is very familiar with," the report mentioned.
The platform is accelerating its push into video games. Since last November, the company has been rolling out the games to keep users engaged between show releases.
The games are accessible only to subscribers but have to be downloaded as separate apps.
Netflix has named Epic Games and TikTok among its biggest rivals.
