Pixel 7 series to Pixel Watch, everything Google unveiled at hardware event

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. Both devices will be available for purchase in India from October 13

Google on October 6 unveiled the Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet at its 'Made by Google' event. From the Pixel portfolio 2022, only the smartphones are coming to India. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are currently available for pre-order on Flipkart. Powered by Tensor G2 processor, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. Google is offering a limited-period cashback of Rs 6,000 on Pixel 7 and Rs 8,500 on Pixel 7 Pro. Both devices will be available for purchase in the country from October 13.

On the pre-orders, Flipkart is offering the Pixel Buds A-Series and the Fitbit Inspire2 at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively. Like the Google cashback offer, the bundled offer is available for limited-period. It can be availed through coupons enabled only after the delivery of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, according to Flipkart.

Pixel 7: Specifications, features, and more

Powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, the Pixel 7 sports 6.3-inch fullHD+ resolution screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, which doubles up as a macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The smartphone comes in 8GB + 128GB configuration, and obsidian, lemongrass, and snow colours.

The phone is IP68 certified for water and dust protection. It is powered by a 4,355 mAh battery, supported by 30W fast charging and up to 20W wireless charging. The Pixel 7 has a matte aluminium frame and horizontal camera bar. Other features include face recognition and fingerprint scanner for screen unlock, Bluetooth 5.2, audio message transcribe, face unblur, cinematic blur, and magic eraser.

Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications, features, and more

The Pixel 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powered by Tensor G2 processor, the smartphone comes in 12GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens for 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 10.8MP wide-angle camera. It boots Android 13 operating system. It is IP68 rated for water and dust protection.

The phone has a polished aluminium frame and horizontal camera bar. It is available in obsidian, snow, and hazel colours. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast wired charging and 23W wireless charging.

Pixel Watch: Features

Google’s maiden smartphone, the Pixel Watch is made of recycled aluminium. It has a circular domed design with a tactile crown and side button. The smartwatch boots WearOS 3.5 with built-in Google Assistant for voice controls. It has Fitbit's health-and-fitness features integrated such as ECG app, sleep monitoring, and built-in GPS. Google is offering six months of free Fitbit premium subscription with the watch. However, the Pixel Watch is not available in India yet.

Pixel Tablet: Details

During the event, Google unveiled the Pixel tablet besides the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch. Coming in 2023, the tablet will be powered by a Tensor G2 processor as confirmed by the company. It will come with features like split screen, video calling, hands-free Assistant and photo editing. The Pixel tablet will support a charging speaker dock – a magnetic charging stand with speaker built-in. Google said the stand will allow Pixel Tablet owners to charge their tablet while also using it for listening to music, watching videos, etc.