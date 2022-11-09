(Photo: Reuters)

Since last year, Qualcomm has been producing PC chipsets, but its efforts have been rather modest, with the majority of them recycling designs from its phone products.

According to GSM Arena, now a reliable source has claimed that the company is about to finally take the project seriously and deliver a beastly desktop CPU.

The report claims it will be unveiled in 2024 and it's codenamed 'Hamoa', which would be helpful in tracking future leaks about the chip.

The Hamoa chip will house 12 CPU cores in an 8+4 configuration. The big cluster consists of eight performance cores, while the cluster of four is made of energy-efficient cores. The chip will support discrete GPUs as well, reported GSM Arena.

The Phoenix core architecture from Nuvia, created by former Apple employees who worked on the company's existing ARM-based Apple CPUs, is reportedly what Qualcomm would adopt.

Qualcomm acquired the Nuvia start-up some time ago so it's no surprise that the company will make use of the new architecture, which in turn promised a 50 to 100 per cent performance increase in a 5-watt per core limit. That's of course based on respective numbers from back in 2020.

Either way, the report suggests that the performance is "extremely promising" so might finally be a proper ARM-based Windows experience in the next couple of years, as per GSM Arena.