Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale: Offers, price, specs, and more

Realme 10 Pro

The Realme 10 Pro smartphone goes on sale in India on December 16 at 12 pm. It will be available on Realme online store, Flipkart, and select offline stores in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. As its introductory offers, Realme is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards and no-interest equated monthly installment of up to 6 months on the base model on Flipkart.

Realme 10 Pro: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 100-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0.

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone supports 33W fast wired charging. It has a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. Other features include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers. It comes in hyperspace gold, dark matter, nebula blue colour variants.