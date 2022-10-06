Realme announces festive days sale, discount on smartphones, laptops, IoT

Realme Festive Days Sale

Realme has on Wednesday kicked off its Festive Days sale in India on its website, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline channels. During the sale, the Chinese electronics maker will offer discounts on several Realme products including smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products. Discounts of up to Rs 8,300 on the 5G products and Rs 18,000 across AIoT products will be offered. The four-day festival sale will continue til October 8. Take a look at some of the discounted devices being offered by Realme.

Realme GT NEO 3T

Powered by Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G processor, the smartphone sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen of 120 Hz refresh rate. It has 64-megapixel triple camera system on the back and 16MP front camera. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available at Rs 23,299 and Rs 23,999 on Flipkart and Realme website, respectively. The smartphone comes in shade black, drifting white, and dash yellow colours with 5,000 mAh battery.

Narzo 30 5G

Narzo 30 5G, base model with 6GB RAM AND 128GB internal storage, is available on Amazon and Realme website at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. This smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It sports a 6.5-inches IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. Other features include Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint, a microSDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It comes in racing blue and racing silver colours.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD

Realme Smart TV X Full HD comes in 40-inch and 43-inch variants, priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively, on Flipkart and Realme website. It comes with 1920 x 1080 resolution LCD screen of 60Hz refresh rate. It has 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. It offers 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, Screen Mirroring, Wifi, and Bluetooth connectivity among others.

Realme Buds Q2

Realme Buds Q2 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 1,799 on Flipkart, Amazon, Realme website, and Myntra. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for water protection. It features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a range of up to 10 metres. It offers voice assistant, active noise cancellation (ANC), and a USB-C port for charging.

Realme Watch S

It is currently available on Flipkart, Realme website, and Myntra at a discounted price of Rs 4,499. Powered by a 390 mAh battery, it sports a 1.3-inch IPS LCD screen. It has sensors to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks steps, sports, and sleep. It comes in black, orange, and green colours with detachable straps. It has sports modes and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity built-in.