Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel not to hike tariffs for 5G services: Report
Topics 5G service in India | Bharti Airtel | Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel may not hike tariffs for 5G services during the initial phase of the launch. The low penetration of 5G handsets and the inability of several handsets to support certain spectrum bands were cited as some reasons, according to a report in the Financial Express (FE).
Currently, only 8 per cent of handsets out of 600 million are 5G-enabled, the report added.
The companies may upgrade current users of the existing 4G plans and provide them access to 5G services, the report added. This is possible because no change of SIM cards is required to upgrade the network from 4G to 5G. However, while migrating from 3G to 4G, users were required to change their SIM cards. Also Read | Reliance Jio 6th Anniversary: Check the plan, offers and benefits
In the 5G service, the speed of data consumption would be much higher than that in 4G services. The company's executives have stated that this would translate into higher average revenue per user (ARPU) for operators.
The FE report further added that according to a report by Counterpoint Research, 5G-enabled handsets would contribute around 35 per cent to the overall sales of smartphones during the October-December quarter. Total 5G phones would go up to around 85 million or 14 per cent of all the phones.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM 2022), said that the company will launch 5G services in major metro cities by Diwali. Bharti Airtel also has a similar timeline, FE stated.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel