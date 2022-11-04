'Return home': Twitter to start laying off employees today, shuts office

Photo: Bloomberg

Social media platform Twitter will start laying off its employees on Friday. In an internal email to its employees, Twitter said that the employees would get an email on Friday alerting them about the staff cuts.

"We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward," the letter read.

It further added, "By 9AM PST on Friday Nov 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter."

The employees who have not been laid off will be notified via an email to their work email ID. Those laid off will "receive a notification with next steps" via their personal email IDs.

The social media platform also said it has closed its offices temporarily and suspended entry badge access.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," the letter said.

Since the company's takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter has undergone several changes. Musk has replaced former top leadership, including former CEO Parag Agrawal. He has also fired the whole Board of Directors.

In a bid to cut costs and impose new work ethics, Musk has also been open about laying people off. Media reports earlier this week stated that there was an atmosphere of "mistrust and fear" inside the company due to high job insecurity.

Musk has also reportedly asked the team to launch the new $8 subscription pack by next week, giving them a tough deadline.

"We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process," the letter on Thursday said.