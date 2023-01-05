Samsung launches Galaxy F04 smartphone at Rs 9,499: Sale info, specs, more

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will be available from January 12 with introductory offers, which brings down the effective price to Rs 7,499. Below are the details:

Topics  Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Smartphone market

Samsung Galaxy F04

Expanding its budget smartphone line in India, Samsung on Thursday launched the Galaxy F04. Priced at Rs 9,499, the smartphone will be available from January 12 on Samsung online store, Flipkart and select retail stores. As part of introductory deals, Samsung offers a limited period benefit worth Rs 1,000 and another Rs 1,000 cashback on ICICI Bank cards transaction. These offers bring down the effective cost to Rs 7,499. Below are the Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications:

Galaxy F04: Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It comes in a glossy design in jade purple and opal green colour variants. Powered by MediaTek P35 processor, the phone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. The phone boasts RAM Plus feature, which doubles the RAM space using a portion of on-board storage as memory. It has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB). The phone boots Android 12 operating system. Samsung promises up to four years of security updates and two- OS upgrades.

The Galaxy F04 has a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with a charger in the box. The phone has a dual-camera set-up on the back – 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera sensor. Other features include Face Unlock for enhanced unlocking and privacy.


Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Thu,January 05 2023 13:27 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

SAMSUNGSAMSUNG GALAXYSMARTPHONE MARKETSMARTPHONESTECHNOLOGYTECHNOLOGYLAUNCHES

Prev » CES 2023: HP unveils new laptops, monitors for productive hybrid working

Next » CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils new SoC for automated driving in vehicles

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]