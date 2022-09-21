Samsung may use Exynos chipset in Galaxy S23 series, to be launched in 2023
South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to use the Exynos chipset for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to launch in 2023.
According to GizmoChina, Samsung is apparently having internal conflicts about whether to use the in-house Exynos chip or Qualcomm's next-gen SoC in the upcoming Galaxy flagships.
Tipster Ice Universe revealed via Weibo that Samsung's MX (Mobile eXperience) division is not very happy with the performance of the company's Exynos chipset in the Galaxy S22 smartphones and "hopes" the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.
However, Samsung's leadership wants to continue using the Exynos chipset in next year's flagships, the report said.
Several reports suggest Samsung's Exynos 2300 SoC, which is said to be on par with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, could power the Galaxy S23 series.
A recent report revealed that the S23 lineup will feature no upgrades in terms of display size. However, they may offer better specs, like supporting a higher peak brightness level, lower power consumption, and more.
The S23 series is said to have three models -- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The high-end S23 Ultra could feature some serious upgrades.
As per a report, the device will feature a 200MP primary sensor on the back.
All the models in the series are expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC and Exynos chipset and will focus on battery efficiency.
