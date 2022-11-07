Samsung reaches record-breaking 1.75Gbps download speed at 10km distance

Samsung

Samsung Electronics on Monday announced that it has hit a 5G milestone in a recent field trial conducted in Australia, achieving industry-leading speeds of 1.75 Gbps at a distance of 10 km.

The trial was conducted by the NBN Co Limited, a publicly owned corporation of the Australian government, tasked to design, build and operate Australia's National Broadband Network as the nation's wholesale broadband provider.

"The results of these trials with Samsung are a significant milestone and demonstrate how we are pushing the boundaries of innovation in support of the digital capabilities in Australia," Ray Owen, Chief Technology Officer at NBN Co, said in a statement.

The average upload speed recorded during the trial was 61.5 Mbps, according to the company.

During the trials, the company demonstrated that the 5G mmWave spectrum (very high-frequency radio waves that are being used for 5G wireless communications) can not only be used to build high-capacity 5G networks in dense urban areas but can also provide broader coverage for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

Samsung used its 28GHz Compact Macro and third-party 5G mmWave customer premises equipment in the trial. Samsung's Compact Macro is the industry's first integrated radio for the mmWave spectrum, integrating a baseband, a radio, and an antenna into a single form factor.

"This new 5G record proves the massive potential of mmWave technology, and its ability to deliver enhanced connectivity and capacity for addressing the last mile challenges in rural areas," said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice-President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

In 2018, Samsung launched the world's first 5G mmWave FWA services in the US, advancing global 5G mmWave momentum by offering an end-to-end portfolio of 5G mmWave solutions, including its own chipsets and radios, the company added.

