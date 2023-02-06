Samsung

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming extended reality (XR) headset will reportedly be a stand-alone device.

The XR headset's battery carrying product code EB-BI120ABY was spotted, reports Sam Mobile.

The battery measures around 45 by 45 mm, but the capacity is unknown.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on Wednesday, the company announced that it has partnered with Qualcomm and Google to build an ecosystem for XR.

"We will transform the future of the mobile industry by building the XR ecosystem together with Qualcomm and Google," TM Roh, president of Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience business, had said at the event.

XR is an umbrella term covering virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Senior Vice President of Android Hiroshi Lockheimer at Google appeared on stage alongside Roh to announce the news.

The announcement did not include any specific products under development or a timeline for them, but industry experts speculate Samsung might develop XR headsets built on Qualcomm's chipset and Google's operating system.

