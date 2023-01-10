Samsung to launch 5G smartphones in Galaxy A-series on Jan 18: Details here

Samsung

Samsung is gearing up to launch two 5G smartphones in its Galaxy A-series on January 18. The South Korean electronics maker has listed a page on its India website for users to register for the event. "Amp up your style with an array of trendy hues of the latest Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G," Samsung India tweeted confirming the name of the upcoming smartphones. Below are the details: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G It is expected to be an entry-level smartphone in the Galaxy A-series. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It would sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to have a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it would feature a 13MP camera sensor. The smartphone is likely to be offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. It would be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 15W fast wired charging. Other expected features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 13 operating system-based OneUI 5 operating system. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with an Adreno 619 for graphics. It is likely to sport a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone would boot Android 13 operating system-based OneUI 5. It is expected to come in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM varianta. It is likely to have a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. It would have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

