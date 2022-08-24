Smartphone brand Nothing's Phone (1) won't get Android 13 update until 2023
Topics Nothing | smartphone industry | smartphones
Smartphone brand Nothing stated that the Android 13 update for its recently launched phone (1) will only be rolled out in the first half of 2023.
According to Android Authority, users who anticipated receiving Android 13 quickly for the Nothing Phone (1) may be disappointed to hear that they may have to wait until the middle of next year.
"We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download," Nothing founder Carl Pei was quoted as saying by the website.
"In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing's hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information," Pei added.
Android 13 has been rolled out this week with several new features, including improved privacy controls, language settings and more.
Google said Android 13 will roll out to Samsung Galaxy, ASUS, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more later this year.
Android 13 adopts Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, a new Bluetooth audio standard that results in lower latency than classic audio.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel