Sony announces offers on televisions, headphones, speakers, & more: Details

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony India on Tuesday announced promotional offers on its products, including televisions, headphones, wireless earbuds, portable Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and soundbars. Besides discounts and deals, the company is offering an equated monthly installment scheme in the sale offers that would continue until January 3. The offers are valid until January 3 on Sony online store, Sony retail stores, Amazon, and Flipkart. Below are the details:

In the sale, Sony is also offering discounts of up to 30 per cent and instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on Bravia television. Besides, the company is offering an equated monthly installment scheme starting at Rs 2,995 on select Bravia television. Other offers include bundled offers on the purchase of soundbars with Bravia 102cm and above television.

Sony HT-A9+SW5 soundbar

The Sony HT-A9+SW5 soundbar is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,87,980, including cashback of Rs 10,000. As a part of bundled offer, the soundbar is also eligible for instant cashback of Rs 15,000 on the purchase of Bravia 102cm and above television

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990, including cashback of Rs 2,000. It features over-the-ear design with padding on ear cups for comfortable fit. It features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, a USB-C port for charging, and touch controls. The headphone comes with dual pairing support and built-in microphones.

Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990, including a cashback of Rs 3,000. The earbuds feature 6mm audio drivers and boast up to 36 hours of battery life with a charging case. It is IPX4 rated for water protection and features active noise cancellation. It comes in silver and black colours, and has a USB-C port for charging.

Sony SRS-XE200 wireless speaker

Inclusive of cashback of Rs 2,000, the Sony SRS-XE200 is available at Rs 7,990. It features Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and fast pairing, USB-C port for charging and lasts up to 16 hours. It is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. It comes in blue, silver and black colours.

Sony SRS-XG300 speaker

Sony SRS-XG300 is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,990. It is IP67 rated for water and dust protection. It has Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, fast pairing, and stereo pairing. It features a USB-C port for charging and lasts up to 25 hours.