TECNO launches PHANTOM X2 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset

TECNO smartphones | Photo: tecno-mobile.com

Global premium smartphone brand TECNO on Monday launched the "PHANTOM X2" smartphone with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset in India.

Priced at Rs 39,999, the smartphone comes in two colours -- Stardust Grey and Moonlight Silver - both which will be available across both online and offline retail touchpoints, with pre-bookings starting from January 2. The phone will go on sale from January 9.

"TECNO PHANTOM X2 is powered by the outstanding MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset, which is built on 4nm fabrication and runs at 3.05GHz. The smartphone sets new benchmarks in terms of power, performance, and energy efficiency," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO MOBILE India, said in a statement.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor also has a host of innovations in camera and graphics to help make the PHANTOM X2 a superior gaming and multitasking smartphone with immersive experiences for TECNO customers," he added.

The company said that the smartphone pioneers the amalgamation of advanced technology and uniquely crafted design by introducing unprecedented features to the country.

TECNO PHANTOM X2 comes equipped with the highly progressive and best-in-class double-curved AMOLED and a segment-leading 64MP OIS rear camera for a polished photography escapade, according to the company.

Moreover, the phone offers a uni-body double curved symmetric design with a 71-degree ergonomic golden grip angle design, making it easy to hold for longer durations.

The smartphone comes with a large 6.8-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED with an 8+2bit display, which produces numerous accurate colours and provides vivid viewing experiences.

The phone comes powered with a 5160mAh battery, which provides an exceptional power backup of 25 days of standby time and 23 hours of video playback time.

With a 45W charger, the phone gets charged up to 50 per cent in 20 minutes, said the company.

The phone also offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz Touch Sampling rate, which provide a buttery smooth experience.