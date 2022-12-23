Bethesda softworks' three future games will be Xbox-exclusive: Microsoft

For years, the company has made it very obvious that it is acquiring studios to support Xbox (and Game Pass) exclusives

Topics  Microsoft | gaming industry | online games

Tech giant Microsoft's lawyers have revealed that there are three upcoming games from the video game company Bethesda Softworks that will be Xbox-exclusive.

They revealed this in a response to the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard deal, reports The Verge.

"Xbox anticipates that three future titles--REDACTED--all of which are designed to be played primarily alone or in small groups --will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs," read a passage in Microsoft's response.

Other than the third unknown game, the tech giant would make Bethesda's 'Starfield' and 'The Elder Scrolls VI' exclusive to Xbox and PC, the report said.

For years, the company has made it very obvious that it is acquiring studios to support Xbox (and Game Pass) exclusives.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, The FTC had sued Microsoft from acquiring leading video game developer Activision Blizzard and its blockbuster game 'Call of Duty' for $69 billion.

The FTC had said that the deal, the largest ever in the video gaming industry, would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.

--IANS

aj/shb/


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Fri,December 23 2022 10:00 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

MICROSOFTGAMING INDUSTRYONLINE GAMESTECHNOLOGYNEWS

Prev » Apple temporarily pulls option to upgrade to new HomeKit architecture

Next » Year in review 2022: From Xiaomi to OnePlus, five best midrange smartphones

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]