Twitter to charge $1,000 per month from businesses for their gold badges

Twitter has told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

The Elon Musk-run company, which is busy monetising its platform via various means, will also charge an extra $50 per month to add badges to each account affiliated with the brand, reports The Information.

A screenshot posted by social media consultant Matt Navarra also suggested that Twitter is going to charge a massive $1,000 per month.

"Twitter is reportedly emailing businesses offering gold check mark verification for $1000 PER MONTH! And affiliate account verification for $50 each per month," tweeted Navarra.

Twitter did not immediately comment on this.

"As an early access subscriber, you'll get a gold checkmark for your organisation and affiliation badges for its associates," read an email sent by Twitter to businesses.

"If you'd like to subscribe, Verified for Organisations is $1,000 per month, and $50 per additional affiliated handle per month with one month of free affiliations," it added.

Twitter had rolled out gold badges ahead of its Verification for Organisations programme (formerly called Blue for Business), which allows brands to "verify and distinguish themselves on Twitter."

In December last year, Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

Musk has now said that all legacy verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges as those are 'deeply corrupted'.

The micro-blogging platform has expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries, taking the total to 12 where users can subscribe to it.

