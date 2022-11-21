Waiting time for Apple iPhone 14 Pro extends to 5 weeks amid supply crunch

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones are out of stock on Apple Store Online in India. The waiting time on shipment of these premium devices has been extended to five weeks, from three-four weeks in late October. It means customers would have to wait until late December or early January next year to get their units, if they make a purchase today.

The situation is likewise in the retail stores. The two phones are not readily available in retail stores in Delhi and cities in the national capital region. The waiting time is shorter, but there is a backlog on bookings that keeps growing due to scanty supplies. While some stores are accepting bookings at a down payment of Rs 2,000, many others doing so only if customers pay full payment up front. In both cases, the delivery is promised in a two-three week timeline.

The global shortage of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is visible in the grey market too. In Delhi’s Gaffar Market, the smartphones are available but at a handful of counters and that too in limited quantity and colour options. The supply-demand imbalance has shot up the price of these smartphones by at least Rs 15,000 in the grey market. Surprisingly, the pre-owned or second-hand units in mint condition are selling above the official price too with retailers claiming unprecedented demand for the Pro models.

The shortage is only for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available with next day delivery on Apple Store Online, and readily available in retail stores.

Launched in September, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,990 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,990. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 79,990 and Rs 89,990, respectively.