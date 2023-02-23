Microsoft expands Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan to 6 more countries

Now, Xbox players in Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Sweden will be able to join the plan, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday

Topics  Microsoft | Xbox

Representative Image

Microsoft announced that it has expanded the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan to six more countries, which allows up to five friends and family members to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits.

Now, Xbox players in Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Sweden will be able to join the plan, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

"This plan makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC and cloud."

Moreover, members can play at the same time on multiple devices and even play the same game at the same time.

With the plan, each member can enjoy the library of hundreds of games on console, PC or cloud.

Users can add up to four people to their membership.

"The people you share your membership with must reside in the same country as you," it added.

The tech giant had rolled out the initial pilot of the plan in Ireland and Columbia in September last year.

--IANS

aj/ksk/


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Thu,February 23 2023 13:10 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

MICROSOFTXBOXTECHNOLOGYNEWS

Prev » Baidu to implement ChatGPT-like chatbot 'Ernie' into services from March

Next » SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD review: No-brainer, but expensive

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]