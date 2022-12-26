Year in review 2022: From Lava to OnePlus, five best smartphones on budget

Best smartphones on budget

Affordable smartphones may not have the highest-end processors or the most cutting-edge features, yet they make a good option for people to switch over from feature phones and existing smartphone owners to experience new tech. From Lava Blaze 5G to OnePlus Nord CE 2, here are the best five smartphones on budget that were launched in India this year:

Lava Blaze Pro

The Lava Blaze Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. From a price-performance perspective, it handles regular operation with ease and does not slow down even with 15 apps opened in the background. It boots Android 12 operating system with stock user interface free from bloatware and advertisements. The speaker delivers modest experience while watching videos, listening to music, and playing games.

Price: Rs 9,999

Micromax In 2C

Powered by UNISOC T610 processor, the Micromax In 2C sports 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with 420 nits of peak brightness level. An ambient light sensor, which auto sets the brightness based on lighting conditions, supports the screen. The adaptive brightness setting allows one to comfortably read in both sunlight and dimly lit indoor spaces. The smartphone fares well for basic operations such as calls, messages, web browsing, and streaming multimedia content — a major feature for a smartphone buyer.

Price: Rs 7,499

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

On a slightly expensive side, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is aimed at aspirational buyers who want more than basic. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, the smartphone sports a 6.59-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate. For a budget device, the processor works well and efficiently handles multiple tasks. The smartphone boots OnePlus's Oxygen OS, which is fairly clean with very little bloatware, not the one you would go around removing from the phone. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring 64MP primary camera sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Price: Rs 21,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2

For a smartphone with emphasis on core competency, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has many things going for it. Successor to the Nord CE, the second edition brings upgrades with regard to design, performance, and charging. It brings minor but meaningful imaging-related upgrades. Starting with daylight performance, the primary sensor takes detailed shots with sharp colours, modest dynamic range, and decent highlights and shadow details. In low light, it works well in scenarios where the subject is static. The phone’s performance is top-notch and on-par with some of its expensive peers. It handles day-to-day operations with ease and the graphic-intensive tasks are no issue either.

Price: Rs 23,999 onwards

Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones available in India. Despite being a budget smartphone, the back of the Lava Blaze 5G is made of glass with matte finish, which gives it a premium feel. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, the smartphone did not have any issues while performing basic, day-to-day tasks. However, the gaming experience was decent but there were some stutters at times. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 12W wired charger.

Price: Rs 10,999