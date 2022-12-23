Year in review 2022: From Xiaomi to OnePlus, five best midrange smartphones

Best midrange smartphones

Midrange smartphones make a compelling option for aspirational buyers who seek for premium performance and features but do not want to spend as much. Demand for such smartphones is on the rise even as the overall smartphone market sees a slump due to macroeconomic factors. Nevertheless, here are the best five midrange smartphone of 2022:

Xiaomi Redmi K50i

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, the Redmi K50i 5G ticks all the right boxes on the performance front. It delivers consistent performance and top-notch gaming experience. Importantly, the phone does not get warm even when used to the max of its potential. It handles regular operations with ease and the performance does not throttle with power-intensive workloads like online gaming. Coming to battery life, it requires a quick 10-15 minutes charge towards the end of the day if used extensively.

Price: Rs 25,999 onwards

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. It is a 5G smartphone with support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks. Besides, the smartphone is quite a performance powerhouse. It works well for daily tasks and manages to handle power tasks without breaking sweat. Moreover, it ships with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-wired charger, which fully charges its completely drained 4,500 mAh battery in about 40 minutes. It is among the best smartphones in the OnePlus midrange line.

Price: Rs 28,999 onwards

Realme GT Neo 3 5G

The Realme GT Neo 3 is a good performance-centric 5G smartphone, with something in store for everyone. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, it sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ 10-bit AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ format. It boots Android 12 operating system-based Realme UI 3.0 interface, which is optimised for smooth performance. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, which lasts for more than a day on normal usage.

Price: Rs 42,999

Realme 10 Pro Plus

The Realme 10 Pro+ is a value-for-money proposition in Realme’s mid-range smartphone line-up. It boasts a two-side curved AMOLED screen of a 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP primary camera of modest imaging prowess, and sleek performance. It works without any hiccups for most day-to-day operations, and handles without ease heavy-duty tasks like gaming and multimedia editing. Overall, the Realme 10 Pro+ is an all-round package with something in store for everyone.

Price: Rs 24,999 onwards

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is another all-round package in the midrange segment. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, the phone handles regular daily operations or processor- and graphic-intensive tasks. On extensive usage, the phone warms-up a bit but not to a point where it becomes uncomfortable to hold and operate. Completing the swift performance is the phone’s 4,500 mAh battery, which is good for a day of on-battery time with display set to 120Hz refresh rate.

Price: Rs 28,999