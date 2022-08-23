YouTube Shorts arriving soon on smart Android TVs, says report
Google-owned YouTube is set to launch its short-form video app Shorts on its smart TV app YouTube TV.
The company has told its partners about the support for YouTube shorts to YouTube's app for Android TV and Google TV, reports Protocol has learned.
YouTube Shorts has reached 30 billion daily views, and is growing exponentially.
According to the report, YouTube TV is also planning to let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously via a new feature called "Mosaic Mode."
YouTube isn't the first service to bring short-form vertical videos to the TV screen.
TikTok has been experimenting with smart TV interfaces for some time.
"YouTube TV will gain something called Mosaic Mode, which will allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants," said the report.
At least one of the new features could arrive in an update "in the coming months."
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onYOUTUBESMART TVSGOOGLETECHNOLOGYNEWS